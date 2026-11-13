⚠️ Thanksgiving closures for Lake Oswego city offices

Most City of Lake Oswego offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This includes City Hall, the Adult Community Center, and the Library.

Some recreation facilities will still be open with special hours:

Lake Oswego Recreation & Aquatic Center (LORAC)

Facility & pools: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (pool hours vary; check schedules for exact times)

(pool hours vary; check schedules for exact times) Golf Course

Open 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Tee times from 9 a.m. (last at 12 p.m. )

Driving range 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (last bucket at 1 p.m. )

Open Tee times from (last at ) Driving range (last bucket at ) Tennis Center

Open 6 a.m.–10 p.m. (key card access only)

The notice also says many city offices, including City Hall and the Adult Community Center, will be closed on Friday, November 27 as well.