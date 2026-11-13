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Lake Oswego
⚠️ Lake Oswego city office and facility hours for Thanksgiving
10 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving closures for Lake Oswego city offices
Most City of Lake Oswego offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This includes City Hall, the Adult Community Center, and the Library.
Some recreation facilities will still be open with special hours:
- Lake Oswego Recreation & Aquatic Center (LORAC)
Facility & pools: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (pool hours vary; check schedules for exact times)
- Golf Course
Open 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Tee times from 9 a.m. (last at 12 p.m.)
Driving range 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (last bucket at 1 p.m.)
- Tennis Center
Open 6 a.m.–10 p.m. (key card access only)
The notice also says many city offices, including City Hall and the Adult Community Center, will be closed on Friday, November 27 as well.
More Info: City Offices Closed - Thanksgiving Day | City of L...
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