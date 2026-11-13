Lake Oswego has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on closing to leading communications for a big local association.

Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move:

Employer: Englert Inc (LeafGuard)

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

Lead and train a team of sales reps while supporting the General Manager. This role is all about coaching in the field, running sales meetings, and helping new reps ramp up fast, with a clear path to future GM opportunities.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Lake Oswego, OR (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based bonuses)

Pure closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and focus on converting them to funded loans—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best for proven closers who know their conversion numbers and want strong lead flow plus support.

Employer: Home Building Association of Greater Portland (HBAGP)

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: $54,000–$60,000/year

Own HBA’s marketing and communications across print, digital, website, and social media for a major regional home building association. Great fit if you enjoy writing, editing, managing publications, and supporting big events like the NW Natural Street of Dreams, with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often starts with one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.