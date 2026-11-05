👔 Lake Oswego executive & management roles with multiple $70K+ openings

Lake Oswego has some solid leadership roles right now, especially if you’re ready to run teams and own results. Here are several management jobs with strong pay and benefits to check out.

Employer: MEGI Engineering Inc.

MEGI Engineering Inc. Location: Lake Oswego, OR (office, some field travel)

Salary: $80,000 – $170,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead multi-discipline engineering projects for pulp & paper, industrial, power, and chemical clients. You’ll manage scope, budget, schedule, and a project team, with a chance to mentor staff and help bring in new work. Requires an engineering degree and about 7+ years of project management experience.

Employer: Mechanics Bank

Location: Lake Oswego, OR (on-site)

Salary: $72,000 – $105,000 per year + up to 10% bonus

Type: Full-time

Run the day-to-day of a busy retail bank branch—operations, staff leadership, audits, and customer experience. This role is great if you have 5+ years in banking, love coaching a team, and want a strong benefits package with health coverage, 401(k) with contribution, and generous paid time off.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Lake Oswego, OR / West Coast (hybrid, office twice a month if near a Commercial Claims office)

Salary: Competitive; range based on skills, experience, and location

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of Workers Compensation Claims Specialists, focusing on coaching, quality, and results. Ideal if you have deep workers comp claims experience, prior leadership, and want to work with data, process improvement, and key client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often shape roles around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.