undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Lake Oswego Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
Lake Oswego’s senior living communities are busy and hiring. If you like steady hours, no late nights, and serving people who really appreciate you, these are worth a look.
FULL TIME Bartender @ The Springs Living at Carman Oaks
- Employer: The Springs Living, LLC
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR (Carman Drive)
- Type: Full-time (non-tipping community)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the pub experience for residents and guests in a warm senior living community. No late nights (out by about 8:00 pm), full benefits for full-time staff, gym access, wellness coaching, and hands-on training if you’re newer to dining services.
Full-Time Dishwasher Friday thru Monday – The Springs at Lake Oswego
- Employer: The Springs Living, LLC
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Type: Full-time (Friday–Monday, weekends required)
- Salary: Not listed
Dishwashing with some food prep, serving, and cleaning in a busy but friendly kitchen. Set schedules, no late nights, medical/dental/vision and 401(k) match for full-time, free gym and pool access, discounted meals, and scholarship opportunities.
Dietary Cook
- Employer: Mary’s Woods (non-profit senior living community)
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Type: Full-time (includes weekends and holidays)
- Salary: Starting at $22.00/hour, DOE
Cook hot and cold dishes for assisted living residents, including special diets and modified textures, in a high-production open kitchen. Strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with 5% match, 16+ PTO days/year, 7 paid holidays, free TriMet pass, fitness center access, and a complimentary meal each shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—these employers often promote from within and offer room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.