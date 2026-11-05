🍽️ Lake Oswego Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Lake Oswego’s senior living communities are busy and hiring. If you like steady hours, no late nights, and serving people who really appreciate you, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Springs Living, LLC

The Springs Living, LLC Location: Lake Oswego, OR (Carman Drive)

(Carman Drive) Type: Full-time (non-tipping community)

(non-tipping community) Salary: Not listed

Lead the pub experience for residents and guests in a warm senior living community. No late nights (out by about 8:00 pm), full benefits for full-time staff, gym access, wellness coaching, and hands-on training if you’re newer to dining services.

Employer: The Springs Living, LLC

The Springs Living, LLC Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time (Friday–Monday, weekends required)

(Friday–Monday, weekends required) Salary: Not listed

Dishwashing with some food prep, serving, and cleaning in a busy but friendly kitchen. Set schedules, no late nights, medical/dental/vision and 401(k) match for full-time, free gym and pool access, discounted meals, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Mary’s Woods (non-profit senior living community)

(non-profit senior living community) Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time (includes weekends and holidays)

(includes weekends and holidays) Salary: Starting at $22.00/hour, DOE

Cook hot and cold dishes for assisted living residents, including special diets and modified textures, in a high-production open kitchen. Strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with 5% match, 16+ PTO days/year, 7 paid holidays, free TriMet pass, fitness center access, and a complimentary meal each shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—these employers often promote from within and offer room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.