🛒 Lake Oswego Retail Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Openings Nearby

Lake Oswego’s grocery scene is busy, and stores are adding extra hands for the fall rush. If you like staying active, helping neighbors, and having a flexible schedule, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like variety, moving between departments, and staying on your feet.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar mix of customer help and stocking, but at the Safeway banner. You’ll rotate between aisles, keep displays looking sharp, and support shoppers throughout the store.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role focused on freight, stocking, and getting the store ready for the next day. Great if you prefer quieter shifts, steady physical work, and less direct customer interaction.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level cashier/front-end job where you handle checkout, bagging, and cart runs. Ideal if you enjoy talking with people and want flexible hours with on-the-job training.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Another entry-level front-end role, this time at Albertsons. You’ll scan items, handle payments, and keep the front of the store tidy while building solid customer service skills.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.