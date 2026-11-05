💰 Lake Oswego Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lake Oswego has some solid finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on AP work to higher-level analysis and underwriting.

Employer: Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank Location: Lake Oswego, OR (5885 Meadows Rd, Suite 400)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 + potential performance incentives

You’ll handle management and financial reporting, analyze business trends, support budgeting/forecasting, and help with capital stress testing and long-term planning. This role is great if you have 3+ years in an analytical role, strong Excel skills, and want a bank environment with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Markel

Markel Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This is a senior role underwriting contract and subdivision bonds, managing risk, and building a profitable book of business with key agents/brokers. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of underwriting experience, know construction-related risks, and like a mix of analysis, decision-making, and relationship-building in a global Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Pence Contractors

Pence Contractors Location: Listed as Lake Oswego, OR (dept. based in Portland, OR)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle daily invoice entry, match POs, process credit and fuel card statements, manage expense reports, and work with project teams to keep vendors and subcontractors paid on time. Good fit if you have a 2-year accounting degree or 2+ years AP experience, strong Excel skills, and like detailed, process-driven work.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.