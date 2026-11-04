📋 Lake Oswego admin jobs with multiple $20–$30/hr openings

Lake Oswego has some solid office roles right now, especially if you like being the organized, friendly person who keeps everything running smoothly.

Employer: Lake Oswego Senior High School / Lake Oswego School District

Lake Oswego Senior High School / Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Salary: $21.77–$29.78/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, school-year schedule (4 hrs/day, 200 days/year, prorated)

Work in the counseling office helping students with schedules, records, transcripts, and graduation tasks. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like student contact, and want steady school‑year hours with district benefits.

Employer: Thenell Law Group

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Salary: $20.00–$30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Front desk and office support role at a law firm, handling phones, calendars, client communication, and QuickBooks tasks. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave) and suits someone who likes a professional, client-facing environment.

Employer: AYUMETRIX LLC

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Hybrid role where about 60% is executive support for the CEO and 40% is digital marketing and social media. Ideal if you’re organized, creative, and excited about healthcare, AI tools, and growing a brand online.

Employer: Northwest Functional Neurology

Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Be the welcoming face at a neurology clinic—greeting patients, managing phones and schedules, and keeping records accurate. Good for someone who loves patient interaction, wants solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and can handle a busy front desk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often grow roles around people who show up well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.