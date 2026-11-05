LMHS November Junior Rotarians

Congratulations Elizabeth Bade on being selected as Student Rotarian for the month of November!

Please tell us about yourself (i.e. family, hobbies, interests, etc).

I live with my Dad, little sister Joey, and dog Molly. We’ve all lived in Lake Mills our entire lives. I love to draw and do art. I’ve been drawing my entire life, and I’m enrolled in AP Art 2D this year. I’ve been fortunate enough to participate in lots of art shows and contests this past year. I work at Wisconsin Art Hub on the weekends, and Frostie Freeze over the summer! I also love to play tennis and soccer, go for walks, compete in Forensics, and spend time with friends.

Please list all extracurricular activities that you have participated in and plan to be involved in this year. List all offices and the year of participation (9,10,11,12)

I participate in a large variety of clubs and activities. Since freshman year, I’ve played an active role in Interact, Forensics, Student Council, AFS International Club, Tennis and Soccer. In my sophomore year I also joined our Math Team, Greater Watertown Community Health as a Thriving Together Ambassador, Visual Arts Classic, and Yearbook! With help from Mrs. Kirking, I was able to start an Art Club and National Art Honor Society my junior year. In my junior year, I also became a member and officer of our NHS Chapter, was a DARE Student Speaker at the middle school, was a board member for Interact, and got the opportunity to be a delegate at Badger Girls State. As a senior, I’m a captain of our tennis team, Social Media Chair for Interact Club, a team leader for VAC, and Co-President for both NAHS and Art Club. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to participate in and lead lots of clubs at LMHS. It’s been a blast meeting new people and making a lasting impact!

Please list specific examples of your community involvement and service.

Through Interact Club, I’ve been lucky enough to volunteer 40+ hours over my high school career. I’ve spent lots of my after school time at Lilac Springs painting pumpkins, making Valentines Day crafts, and playing bingo. Interact collaborated with Art Club last year to organize an Empty Bowls fundraiser to raise money for women and children globally. I also manage Interact’s Instagram account and create graphics for our events. Through the NHS, I’ve organized Blood Drives and designed club shirts and flyers.

What are your plans after high school graduation?

I hope to attend UW Madison next Fall and major in Civil Engineering! I want to spend the summer after graduation with my friends and little sister, hopefully at a Noah Kahan concert, playing tennis, and working as much as possible.

What do you hope to gain from your selection as Student Rotarian?

I hope to gain perspective. I know that my bubble is small, and I learned that when I pop my bubble new experiences and ideas emerge. Seeing how people organize themselves to do more than themselves is something I’ll be able to look back on my entire life. I want to continue volunteering my time in my next chapters. I hope that I can offer my experiences and insight to expand Rotary’s connections and aid with future projects.

Congratulations Megan Draper on being selected as Student Rotarian for the month of November!

Please tell us about yourself (i.e. family, hobbies, interests, etc).

Hi! My name is Megan Draper and I’m a Senior at Lake Mills High School. I live with my mother and brother, and also my pets. I have a chocolate lab named Penny, and two cats named Smokey and Gypsy. My grandparents live on the lake so during the summer I love to swim, tube, sail, and waterski. During the winter I enjoy ice skating and ice boating on the frozen lake. Throughout the school year I’m involved in a variety of clubs, some of which include being the treasurer of Interact, the president of the International Club, and a board member of Lake Mills United. I also am a part of the girls soccer team here at LMHS. I have a passion for traveling and learning about new cultures. Part of the passion has come from my family hosting three generations of AFS foreign exchange students.

Please list all extracurricular activities that you have participated in and plan to be involved in this year. List all offices and the year of participation (9,10,11,12)

I’ve been involved in Interact, International Club, Yearbook, and Soccer all four years of high school. In my junior year I joined The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation as a student ambassador to help other students, teachers, and community members connect and thrive together without cell phones. I’m a senior editor for the for the yearbook and have served as a LINK crew leader my junior and senior year. I am also a part of the Student Leadership Athletic Advisory Council and National Honor Society (NHS).

Please list specific examples of your community involvement and service.

Through Interact I’ve volunteered at the nursing home making crafts and playing BINGO with the residents. I have also helped raise money for a solar panel in rural India to keep their well running when power goes out, Doctors Without Borders, and CARE International. Through NHS, I’ve volunteered at the blood drive and carried banners for the Town and Country Days parade.

What are your plans after high school graduation?

After high school I plan to attend a four year college to major in kinesiology or exercise science in hopes of becoming an athletic trainer. I’ve been accepted to Iowa State’s Athletic Training program, and have applied to UW-Madison and Rutgers. I would also like to minor or perhaps double major in Spanish. My dream is to do a year long study abroad in Spain to become fluent in Spanish and maybe have the opportunity to work abroad.

What do you hope to gain from your selection as Student Rotarian?

I hope to meet new people, and become more involved in my community by being a Student Rotarian. I also hope that this opportunity will help me grow as a person and give me the chance to better my school and community.