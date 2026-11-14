Lake Mary’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level hotel accounting to high-level tax strategy. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely a fit here for your experience level.

Employer: BNY

BNY Location: Lake Mary, FL (4 days in office)

(4 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (BNY notes competitive pay and benefits)

Lead day-to-day operations for hedge fund accounting, including NAV production, reporting, and reviewing junior team members’ work. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in accounting and 3+ years’ experience and want complex fund work with a global financial institution.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Lake Mary, FL (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

(hybrid, 2–3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $226,125 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Recruiting through: May 31, 2027

High-impact role advising on executive compensation and benefits in M&A deals, including due diligence, 280G analysis, and complex tax rules. Ideal if you have 5+ years in executive comp, a CPA or similar accreditation, and want national-level projects with travel up to 20%.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Location: Lake Mary, FL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hotel accounting role handling invoices, records, and reconciliations, reporting to the Accounting Manager or Controller. Good for someone with a high school diploma or hotel experience who wants a clear path into roles like staff accountant or financial analyst, plus PTO, holidays, healthcare, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.