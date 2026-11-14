Lake Mary’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for both new attorneys and folks just starting out in law offices. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP

Bowman and Brooke LLP Location: Lake Mary, FL (hybrid – mix of office and remote)

(hybrid – mix of office and remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $152,500

National defense firm looking for a 1–2 year litigation attorney to handle depositions, discovery, motion practice, and trial prep on complex product liability cases. You’ll get real courtroom exposure, strong mentorship, and a clear growth path, plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, retirement with profit sharing, bonuses, and parental leave).

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s only included once here.

Employer: Not listed (foreclosure practice group at a law firm)

Not listed (foreclosure practice group at a law firm) Location: Lake Mary, FL (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not stated

Entry-level legal assistant role supporting a busy foreclosure team—perfect if you’re organized, love calendars and checklists, and want to break into litigation support. You’ll manage deadlines, draft basic documents from templates, coordinate hearings, and can grow into a paralegal or senior support role over time. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.