Lake Mary’s power and energy engineering scene is busy right now, especially around grid and clean energy projects. If you’re a seasoned engineer, there are several senior roles here worth a serious look.

Employer: Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group

Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead substation design teams on high‑voltage projects across the QISG platform. You’ll manage engineers and designers, keep projects on budget and on schedule, and ensure compliance with NEC, NESC, IEEE, ANSI and more. Requires a P.E. license and 10+ years of high‑voltage substation experience. Offers competitive pay, 401(k), PTO, health coverage, and professional development support.

Employer: Mitsubishi Power Americas

Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior subject‑matter expert role for gas turbine auxiliary mechanical equipment. You’ll set design standards, lead vendor specs and reviews, and mentor younger engineers on heat exchangers, rotating equipment, and static equipment. Needs a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 15+ years of technical experience, ideally with OEM, skid manufacturing, or EPC. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Mitsubishi Power Americas

Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field‑focused Construction & Commissioning Quality Control role for gas turbine and CHP projects. You’ll lead audits, handle non‑conformances, drive root‑cause analysis, and coach site teams on ASME, NEC, API, AWS, NERC and project standards. Requires an engineering degree and 10–12 years of QA/QC in power, industrial construction, oil & gas, or EPC, with travel up to 30%. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Lake Mary, FL (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Lead design for 69kV–765kV transmission lines and mentor junior staff while working directly with clients. You’ll use PLS‑CADD, handle scopes of work, conceptual designs, and specs, and ensure compliance with NESC, IEC, ASCE, ACI, IEEE, ANSI. Requires a BS in Engineering from an ABET school and 12+ years of transmission design. Offers hybrid work, relocation support, strong health and retirement benefits, and generous PTO.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.