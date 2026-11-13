Lake Mary’s power and utilities scene is busy right now, especially around substation design and drafting. If you’re into CAD, electrical design, or want to break into the energy sector, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Westwood Professional Services Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll draft electrical drawings and support lower-level design work for power substations, working closely with engineers on real energy infrastructure projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years of CAD (AutoCAD or similar) and want to deepen your substation protection/control or physical design skills.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Lake Mary, FL (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 25, 2026

Perfect for someone with 0–2 years of CAD experience who wants to grow in substation and utility design. You’ll use AutoCAD/MicroStation on power delivery projects, get hands-on training, and work in a collaborative office with access to a wide benefits package if eligible.

Employer: Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group

Quanta Infrastructure Solutions Group Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you support substation projects from start to finish using AutoCAD and standard CAD tools. Good match if you have drafting education or experience, want to learn substation components, and like the idea of career growth plus benefits (PTO, 401(k), health coverage, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—substation and CAD skills are in demand here, and experience in one role can open doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.