🏗️ Lake Mary FL Engineering Roles with Multiple Grid Openings

Lake Mary’s power and utilities scene is busy right now, especially for engineers who know high‑voltage and grid work. If you’re into transmission lines or substations, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Lake Mary, FL (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Lead design for 69kV–765kV transmission lines, act as the subject matter expert for 500kV/765kV, and mentor junior engineers. Role includes PLS-CADD modeling, client-facing work, and comes with relocation support plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: ESP Associates, Inc. (Pickett and Associates, LLC)

Location: Lake Mary, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role on complex HV and EHV overhead transmission projects, from routing and PLS-CADD modeling to foundations, clearances, and construction support. Requires a PE license and 8+ years of transmission line experience, with solid benefits, bonuses, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Lake Mary, FL (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,610 – $253,015

Lead and grow a team handling high-voltage substation design and grid modernization projects, including MISO facility studies and T&D substation work. This is a 20+ year leadership role with client management, project delivery oversight, relocation support, and a robust benefits package.

If one of these fits your background, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.