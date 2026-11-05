🛒 Lake Mary Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Lake Mary has a steady flow of front-desk and customer care roles right now, especially in wellness, healthcare, and guest services.

Below are several solid options if you like helping people and working with the public.

Employer: Elevance Health (BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy)

Elevance Health (BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy) Location: Lake Mary, FL (3200 Lake Emma Rd Ste 1000) – hybrid , 1–2 days in office per week

(3200 Lake Emma Rd Ste 1000) – , Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle calls and messages from patients and providers about retail and mail-order prescriptions. This role is great if you want steady hours (multiple shifts between 9:00am–7:00pm) and like solving problems over the phone in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Massage Envy – Heathrow Lake Mary Centre

Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

options Salary: Competitive base pay plus tips, bonuses, and commissions (exact amount not listed)

Front-desk sales and service role in a wellness spa environment. You’ll greet guests, book services, answer phones and email, and promote memberships and retail products—with perks like paid time off (FT), flexible schedules, free services, and product discounts.

Employer: Platinum Coastal Group

Location: Lake Mary, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, in-person hospitality role at a guest services desk. You’ll welcome visitors, explain amenities and policies, answer routine questions, and pass bigger issues to the right person—ideal if you’re friendly, calm under pressure, and want to build customer service experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and offer training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.