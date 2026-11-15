Lake Jackson has some very special cats hoping for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these sweet kitties at the SPCA of Brazoria County would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell / tan or fawn

Tortoiseshell / tan or fawn Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Location: Lake Jackson, TX

Kamo is a beautiful senior tortoiseshell longhair who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend her golden years. Her long coat and unique coloring make her a real standout. If you have a calm home and a gentle heart, Kamo could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Kamo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Location: Lake Jackson, TX

Vincent is a young brown tabby boy with classic stripes and big kitten energy. If you’re ready for playtime, toys, and lots of learning and bonding, Vincent could grow up to be your best buddy.

👉 Meet Vincent and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Location: Lake Jackson, TX

Thea is a sweet brown tabby kitten, full of curiosity and charm. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn all the house rules as she grows.

👉 Meet Thea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact SPCA of Brazoria County in Lake Jackson, TX to ask about visits, vetting, and adoption details.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.