Lake Jackson’s beauty scene is busy right now, and Ulta Beauty is hiring across the store. If you like helping people feel good and enjoy fast-paced retail, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Lake Jackson, TX

Lake Jackson, TX Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Lake Jackson, TX

Lake Jackson, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Licensed cosmetologists can build a book of business doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more inside a busy retail salon. You’ll focus on great guest experiences, growing your service sales, and working closely with the store team.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Lake Jackson, TX

Lake Jackson, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialize in higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance, with lots of time spent on demos, mini makeovers, and helping guests pick the right products. Ideal if you’re confident with prestige brands and enjoy hitting sales goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.