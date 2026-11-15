Lake Jackson has some very special dogs waiting for a cozy home and a kind heart. Each one is cared for by the SPCA of Brazoria County and is ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County – Lake Jackson, TX

Lolly is a lovely medium-sized mixed breed girl with a soft tan coat. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Lolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County – Lake Jackson, TX

Bread is a young, large mixed breed pup with plenty of life ahead. If you’re looking for a dog to grow up with your family, Bread could be a great match.

👉 Meet Bread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund (mix)

Dachshund (mix) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County – Lake Jackson, TX

Debo is a black senior Dachshund mix who deserves a soft bed and a gentle home to enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Debo may be the one.

👉 Meet Debo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lake Jackson, TX, please consider visiting the SPCA of Brazoria County to meet these dogs in person and ask about adoption details, fees, and vetting.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.