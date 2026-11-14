Lake Jackson has some very sweet cats waiting at the SPCA of Brazoria County for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are adoptable now and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Jessica is a classic brown tabby girl with that timeless striped coat. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already settled, making her a good choice if you like a more predictable companion.

👉 Meet Jessica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Pixiebob mix

Domestic Shorthair / Pixiebob mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory/white

Cream or ivory/white Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Megan is a unique Domestic Shorthair/Pixiebob mix with a soft cream-and-white coat. If you like cats with a slightly different look, she may catch your eye right away.

👉 Meet Megan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Tessa is a sleek black medium-haired beauty. Her coat will likely be soft and a bit fluffy, perfect for gentle brushing sessions at home.

👉 Meet Tessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Gabby has a soft cream/ivory coat and that classic Domestic Shorthair look. She’s an adult, so she’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm home routine.

👉 Meet Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Chacha is another lovely cream-colored Domestic Shorthair. If you’re drawn to light-colored cats, she’s worth a look. Please check with the shelter for her exact fee and any current specials.

👉 Meet Chacha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Fallon is a senior brown tabby who deserves a soft place to land. Older cats often settle in quickly and appreciate a quiet, loving home. If you have a calm household, consider giving Fallon a cozy retirement.

👉 Meet Fallon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Lucinda is a striking all-black shorthair. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other. Ask the shelter for more details about her personality and fee.

👉 Meet Lucinda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown tabby

White/Brown tabby Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Biscuit is a young cat with a cute white and brown tabby pattern. She’s a nice option if you want a younger kitty but not a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

TJ is a handsome male brown tabby. If you like that classic tabby look and want an adult cat, TJ might be the one to win your heart.

👉 Meet TJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown tabby

White/Brown tabby Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Honey is a young girl with a white and brown tabby coat, similar to Biscuit. If you’re looking for a playful, growing cat, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

Gummie is a young gray/blue kitty with a soft, cool-toned coat. She’s a nice choice if you like that classic “blue” cat look.

👉 Meet Gummie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: BRAZ-Stray

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County

This tiny gray/blue baby is listed as “BRAZ-Stray.” She’s very young and will need a patient adopter ready for kitten energy, training, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lake Jackson, TX, please consider visiting the SPCA of Brazoria County to meet these cats in person. You can call SPCA of Brazoria County at (979) 285-2340 for the latest info on adoption fees, spay/neuter status, vaccines, and to ask which cats may be good with kids, dogs, or other cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.