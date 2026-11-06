🐱 Friendly Lake Jackson Cats Ready for Adoption Today

Lake Jackson has some lovely cats waiting at the SPCA of Brazoria County for a safe, happy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Gender: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)

(Lake Jackson, TX) Adoption fee: Not listed — contact shelter for details

Claritin is a beautiful gray/blue adult cat with a soft medium-length coat. As an adult, Claritin is likely past the wild kitten stage and may be a calmer companion for a quieter home.

If you’re looking for a mature cat to share your couch and your heart, Claritin could be the one.

👉 Meet Claritin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)

(Lake Jackson, TX) Adoption fee: Not listed — contact shelter for details

Disco is a female gray/blue adult cat with a sleek short coat. Adult cats like Disco often settle into home life quickly and can be a great match for families, singles, or seniors.

If you’d like a steady, grown-up kitty in your life, Disco might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Disco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: BRAZ-Stray

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)

(Lake Jackson, TX) Adoption fee: Not listed — contact shelter for details

This young orange/red mediumhair cat is listed as BRAZ-Stray, which often means the shelter gave a temporary name. Young cats can be playful and curious, but are usually a bit more settled than tiny kittens.

If you’re ready for a younger cat with lots of life ahead, ask the shelter about this orange cutie.

👉 Meet BRAZ-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Bunker

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)

(Lake Jackson, TX) Adoption fee: $60

Bunker is a handsome male brown tabby with a classic short coat. His $60 adoption fee helps support the care of him and other animals at the shelter.

If you love that traditional tabby look and want a solid adult companion, Bunker would be happy to meet you.

👉 Meet Bunker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact SPCA of Brazoria County in Lake Jackson, TX to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.