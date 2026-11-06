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🐱 Friendly Lake Jackson Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Lake Jackson has some lovely cats waiting at the SPCA of Brazoria County for a safe, happy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.
Claritin
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Gender: Not listed
- Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)
- Adoption fee: Not listed — contact shelter for details
Claritin is a beautiful gray/blue adult cat with a soft medium-length coat. As an adult, Claritin is likely past the wild kitten stage and may be a calmer companion for a quieter home.
If you’re looking for a mature cat to share your couch and your heart, Claritin could be the one.
👉 Meet Claritin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Disco
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)
- Adoption fee: Not listed — contact shelter for details
Disco is a female gray/blue adult cat with a sleek short coat. Adult cats like Disco often settle into home life quickly and can be a great match for families, singles, or seniors.
If you’d like a steady, grown-up kitty in your life, Disco might be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Disco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRAZ-Stray
- Name on listing: BRAZ-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)
- Adoption fee: Not listed — contact shelter for details
This young orange/red mediumhair cat is listed as BRAZ-Stray, which often means the shelter gave a temporary name. Young cats can be playful and curious, but are usually a bit more settled than tiny kittens.
If you’re ready for a younger cat with lots of life ahead, ask the shelter about this orange cutie.
👉 Meet BRAZ-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bunker
- Name: Bunker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX)
- Adoption fee: $60
Bunker is a handsome male brown tabby with a classic short coat. His $60 adoption fee helps support the care of him and other animals at the shelter.
If you love that traditional tabby look and want a solid adult companion, Bunker would be happy to meet you.
👉 Meet Bunker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please contact SPCA of Brazoria County in Lake Jackson, TX to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.