📢 Donate diapers & hygiene items through Dec. 31

📢 Holiday hygiene drive to help local families

The Village and Police Department are teaming up with Keeping Families Covered, a local nonprofit, for a “Huggies and Hygiene for the Holidays” donation drive.

They’re collecting:

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Incontinence products

You can drop off items in donation boxes at Village Hall and the Police Department now through Dec. 31.

If you’d rather give money, you can scan the QR code in the event graphic to make a financial contribution.

Every bit helps make sure neighbors in need have essential hygiene products this holiday season.