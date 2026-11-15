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🐱 Friendly Lake Havasu City Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a sweet feline friend in Lake Havasu City, AZ? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a family to love.
Lilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Lilly is a beautiful gray/blue adult Domestic Shorthair. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a steady, mature companion, Lilly could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Moon is another lovely adult Domestic Shorthair with a soft gray/blue coat. She may be just the quiet, gentle presence your home needs. Adult cats like Moon often adjust well and are happy to curl up nearby while you relax.
👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rogue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Rogue is a young female Domestic Shorthair, perfect if you want a cat who’s still youthful but a bit more grown than a tiny kitten. Her exact color isn’t listed, but you can meet her in person to see her unique look and charm.
👉 Meet Rogue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lake Havasu City, consider visiting the Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City or calling (928) 855-5083 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.