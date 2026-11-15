Looking for a sweet feline friend in Lake Havasu City, AZ? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City

Phone: (928) 855-5083

Lilly is a beautiful gray/blue adult Domestic Shorthair. She’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a steady, mature companion, Lilly could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City

Phone: (928) 855-5083

Moon is another lovely adult Domestic Shorthair with a soft gray/blue coat. She may be just the quiet, gentle presence your home needs. Adult cats like Moon often adjust well and are happy to curl up nearby while you relax.

👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City

Phone: (928) 855-5083

Rogue is a young female Domestic Shorthair, perfect if you want a cat who’s still youthful but a bit more grown than a tiny kitten. Her exact color isn’t listed, but you can meet her in person to see her unique look and charm.

👉 Meet Rogue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lake Havasu City, consider visiting the Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City or calling (928) 855-5083 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.