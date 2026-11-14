Lake Havasu City has some solid front-desk and scheduling roles open right now, especially in medical offices. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lake Havasu Family Eyecare (part of EssilorLuxottica / TeamVision )

Lake Havasu Family Eyecare (part of ) Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission and full benefits mentioned)

Front-desk role in an eye care clinic where you greet patients, schedule visits, handle insurance and payments, and keep the office running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2+ years of healthcare office experience, like patient interaction, and want benefits, incentives, and professional development.

Employer: Lifepoint Health – Havasu Regional Medical Center

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: PRN / As-needed (no guaranteed weekly hours)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital registration role collecting patient info, insurance, and payments while giving a strong first impression at the front desk. Good if you want flexible, on-call hours plus access to benefits, tuition help, 401(k), and wellness programs as part of a larger health system.

Employer: PRO Therapy

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $35,360 per year

You’ll be the main contact for a PT clinic—scheduling evaluations and follow-ups, verifying insurance, collecting copays, and helping patients with digital tools and messages. Comes with on-the-job training, paid time off, a retirement plan, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.