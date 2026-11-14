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Lake Havasu City
📅 2026 Lake Havasu Turkey Trot supports Food for Kidz
2 days ago
📅 Turkey Trot run/walk to support kids’ meals
The 2026 Lake Havasu Turkey Trot is set for Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Island Ball Field in Lake Havasu City (meet north of the football field).
- Check-in: 6:45 AM
- Race start: 7:30 AM
- Registration: $30 (online registration available; race-day signups also welcome)
This is a run or walk event where 100% of proceeds go to the Food for Kidz Program, helping feed local children.
You can run, walk, or just come out to support and cheer. Every entry helps provide meals for kids in need.
More Info: Lake Havasu Turkey Trot | Lake Havasu City
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