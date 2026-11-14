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Lake Havasu City
📅 Free annual community holiday dinner at Aquatic Center
2 days ago
📅 Free holiday community dinner at the Aquatic Center in Lake Havasu City.
Enjoy a free community dinner and celebrate the holiday season with neighbors at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.
The event offers two seatings:
- First seating: 4:00–5:30 p.m.
- Second seating: 6:00–7:30 p.m.
It’s described as Lake Havasu City’s Annual Community Dinner, a chance to share a meal and enjoy the holidays together.
For more details, see the event flyer or call 928-453-8686.
Cost: Free
More Info: Lake Havasu City Community Dinner | Lake Havasu Ci...
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