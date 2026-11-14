📅 Free annual community holiday dinner at Aquatic Center

📅 Free holiday community dinner at the Aquatic Center in Lake Havasu City.

Enjoy a free community dinner and celebrate the holiday season with neighbors at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.

The event offers two seatings:

First seating: 4:00–5:30 p.m.

4:00–5:30 p.m. Second seating: 6:00–7:30 p.m.

It’s described as Lake Havasu City’s Annual Community Dinner, a chance to share a meal and enjoy the holidays together.

For more details, see the event flyer or call 928-453-8686.

Cost: Free