Lake Havasu City has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties from our local shelter who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City

Phone: (928) 855-5083

Felix is a handsome gray/blue adult boy looking for a fresh start. As a Domestic Shorthair, he should be fairly easy to groom and care for. If you’re looking for a calm, mature companion instead of a wild kitten, Felix could be a great match.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City

Phone: (928) 855-5083

Panda is a young female kitty with lots of life ahead of her. As a Domestic Shorthair, she’s likely to be a great all-around family cat. If you want a younger cat who can grow up with you, Panda may be the one.

👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City

Phone: (928) 855-5083

Clementine is an orange/red Domestic Longhair with a beautiful coat. As an adult male, he may be past the kitten chaos stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Longhair cats do need regular brushing, so he’ll be perfect for someone who enjoys grooming time.

👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lake Havasu City, AZ, please consider visiting Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City or giving them a call at (928) 855-5083 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.