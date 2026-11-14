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🐱 Sweet Adoptable Cats Waiting in Lake Havasu City Shelters
Lake Havasu City has some lovely cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties from our local shelter who are ready to meet you.
Felix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Felix is a handsome gray/blue adult boy looking for a fresh start. As a Domestic Shorthair, he should be fairly easy to groom and care for. If you’re looking for a calm, mature companion instead of a wild kitten, Felix could be a great match.
👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Panda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Panda is a young female kitty with lots of life ahead of her. As a Domestic Shorthair, she’s likely to be a great all-around family cat. If you want a younger cat who can grow up with you, Panda may be the one.
👉 Meet Panda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clementine
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Clementine is an orange/red Domestic Longhair with a beautiful coat. As an adult male, he may be past the kitten chaos stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Longhair cats do need regular brushing, so he’ll be perfect for someone who enjoys grooming time.
👉 Meet Clementine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lake Havasu City, AZ, please consider visiting Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City or giving them a call at (928) 855-5083 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.