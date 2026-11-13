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📅 Free Desert Bash off-road weekend Dec 4–6, 2026
📅 Off-road Desert Bash weekend set for Dec 4–6, 2026
Get ready for a big off-road weekend in Lake Havasu City.
The Desert Bash & Off-Road Poker Run happens December 4–6, 2026 at Standard Wash OHV Area, 7001 AZ-95, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406 (near mile marker 173, about three miles south of SARA Park).
The Poker Run itself is on Saturday, December 5. It’s already sold out and the waitlist is full, so no new drivers can register this year.
Good news: Desert Bash is free to attend and open to the public. Spectators can enjoy:
- Vendor booths
- Food trucks
- Kids’ activities
- Live music (1–5pm Saturday)
- 50/50 raffle and prize drawings
Key Saturday times:
- 9am: Poker Run begins (vehicles depart in heats)
- 11am–7pm: Vendors, food trucks & kids’ activities
- 4pm: Poker Run ends / hands due
- 5pm: Winners, drawings & prizes
Want to drive in the future? Mark your calendar for registration opening in September 2027.
More Info: Desert Bash & Off-Roading Poker Run | Go Lake Hava...
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