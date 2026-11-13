Lake Havasu City has steady demand for people who can run, fix, and move heavy equipment. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Craig Companies, LLC (Tiger Trenching)

The Craig Companies, LLC (Tiger Trenching) Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24.00 – $28.00/hour , about 40–50 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, military leave, professional development

Run skid steers, mini excavators, and backhoes on trenching and utility jobs. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years heavy equipment experience, care about safety, and don’t mind Arizona heat and active construction sites.

Employer: Mertens Heavy Equipment / Bobcat of Lake Havasu City

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO

Keep heavy, small, and aerial equipment running with diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance in the shop and in the field. You’ll need prior heavy equipment mechanic experience, your own tools, and a CDL.

Employer: Mertens Heavy Equipment / Bobcat of Lake Havasu City

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Split your time between managing the equipment yard and hauling machines like skid steers and excavators to job sites. A CDL is required, and this role suits someone organized who likes driving and light equipment work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.