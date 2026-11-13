Lake Havasu City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both seasoned physicians and hands-on hospital staff.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community-based hospital role providing full-scope adult urologic care. You’ll handle clinic visits, inpatient and outpatient surgeries, and help lead program development and quality projects with strong institutional support.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm , no call, no nights, no weekends

Monday–Friday, , Salary: Not listed

100% retina position in a high-volume, well-established practice with its own ambulatory surgery center. Single-location work, fellowship training required, and an immediate buy-in option with a private equity group in a lakeside community known for year-round outdoor fun.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Havasu Regional Medical Center

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hospital role handling decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of instruments and equipment. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of sterile tech experience, want strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) match, and like being central to safe patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.