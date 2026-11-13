Lake Havasu City’s food and resort scene is busy, and a few solid roles are open right now. Good mix of hands-on kitchen work and resort leadership.

Employer: Albertsons

Albertsons Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Help run the in-store bakery: prep dough, glaze pastries, ice cakes, and keep displays looking great. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, learning baking skills, and want flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits if eligible.

Note: This role also appears on LinkedIn under Albertsons Companies with the same duties, so it’s likely the same opening.

Employer: The Bunker Bar

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Part-time, Seasonal, In-person

Pay: $18/hour + tips + gas reimbursement

Short-term gig cooking turkey testicles at special events using a commercial fryer. You must be available Nov 27 & 28 and have (or be able to get) an AZ Food Handler Card—great quick cash with travel costs covered.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Lake Havasu City, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead maintenance and guest services at a vacation resort, handling staffing, room inventory, budgets, and guest satisfaction. Best for someone with 2–5 years hotel/resort experience, strong leadership skills, and who wants full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more (for eligible associates).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.