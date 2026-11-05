⚠️ Veterans Day parade, road closure & city office closures

📅 Veterans Day parade, road closure, and city office hours Lake Havasu City is joining VFW Post #9401 for the annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony on Wednesday, November 11. Parade time: Starts at 9:00 a.m. along McCulloch Boulevard at Main Street

Starts at along Road closure: McCulloch Blvd from Acoma Blvd to Capri Blvd closed from 7:00 a.m. to about 1:00 p.m. for the parade and a ceremony at Wheeler Park right after the parade

closed from for the parade and a ceremony at right after the parade City closures: City offices and the Aquatic Center are closed Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day

and the are for Veterans Day Open as usual: Police and Fire services are not affected; trash and recycling pickup stays on the normal schedule

services are not affected; pickup stays on the normal schedule Reopen: All City offices reopen Thursday, November 12 If you’re driving near McCulloch Blvd that morning, use extra caution and follow signs, markings, volunteers, and law enforcement directions.

More Info: Veterans Day Parade, Temporary Road Closure, and H...