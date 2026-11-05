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Lake Havasu City

⚠️ Veterans Day parade, road closure & city office closures

7 days ago
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📅 Veterans Day parade, road closure, and city office hours

Lake Havasu City is joining VFW Post #9401 for the annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony on Wednesday, November 11.

  • Parade time: Starts at 9:00 a.m. along McCulloch Boulevard at Main Street
  • Road closure: McCulloch Blvd from Acoma Blvd to Capri Blvd closed from 7:00 a.m. to about 1:00 p.m. for the parade and a ceremony at Wheeler Park right after the parade
  • City closures: City offices and the Aquatic Center are closed Wednesday, November 11 for Veterans Day
  • Open as usual: Police and Fire services are not affected; trash and recycling pickup stays on the normal schedule
  • Reopen: All City offices reopen Thursday, November 12

If you’re driving near McCulloch Blvd that morning, use extra caution and follow signs, markings, volunteers, and law enforcement directions.

More Info: Veterans Day Parade, Temporary Road Closure, and H...

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