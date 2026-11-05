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🐶 Loyal, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lake Havasu City
Looking for a four-legged friend in Lake Havasu City? These wonderful dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.
Roxy
- Breed: Rottweiler mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Location: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Roxy is a beautiful brown Rottweiler mix who’s looking for a committed, caring family. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new people.
👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Axle
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Location: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Axle is a handsome German Shepherd mix with a rich brown coat. He’s an adult boy, ready to bond closely with someone who will give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Axle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maverik
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Location: Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City
- Phone: (928) 855-5083
Maverik is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s hoping for a second chance with a family of his own. Check his full profile for details on his personality and any special needs.
👉 Meet Maverik and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lake Havasu City, consider calling Western Arizona Humane Society - Lake Havasu City at (928) 855-5083 to ask about meeting these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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