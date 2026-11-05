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🛒 Lake Grove Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Paying Up to $25/hr
Lake Grove has some solid retail openings right now, with steady hours and room to grow if you like working with people.
Here are a few worth a look this week:
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Portabella Clothing
- Location: Lake Grove, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, parental leave
Help run the store, lead the team, and keep inventory and displays on point. Good fit if you have retail supervisor experience and want more responsibility without giving up customer interaction. Call 917-500-3258 with questions.
Task Associate
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Lake Grove, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour (based on experience and other factors)
- Benefits: Full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, paid time off (see Ulta’s benefits page for details)
Back-of-store hero role: keep shelves stocked, store clean, and shipments moving so guests have a smooth shopping experience. Great if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Portabella Clothing
- Location: Lake Grove, NY (in person)
- Type: Part-time/other (hourly)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off
Front-of-store role helping customers find what they need, running the register, and keeping displays neat. Nice option if you want flexible hours and enjoy talking with shoppers. Call 917-500-3258 to learn more.
If something here looks close to what you want, apply soon and don’t be shy about calling the store with questions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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