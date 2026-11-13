Lake George stays busy well past summer, and local hotels are staffing up with steady, guest-facing roles. If you like helping travelers feel at home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Holiday Inn Resort Lake George

Holiday Inn Resort Lake George Location: Lake George, NY

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, year‑round

Full-Time & Part-Time, Pay: From $16.50/hour

Be the first smile guests see when they arrive. This role is great if you’re friendly, can multitask, and don’t mind working days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Includes 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Hilton (Hampton Inn & Suites Lake George)

(Hampton Inn & Suites Lake George) Location: Lake George, NY

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Pay: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team and keep guest rooms and public spaces up to Hilton standards. Good fit if you have leadership skills, like organizing people and processes, and want a long‑term hotel career with travel perks, PTO, health & welfare benefits, retirement plans, and more.

Employer: Hilton (Hampton Inn & Suites Lake George)

(Hampton Inn & Suites Lake George) Location: Lake George, NY

Type: Part-Time

Part-Time Pay: Not listed

Help guests start their day with a friendly face and a hot breakfast. You’ll keep the buffet stocked, the area clean, and chat with guests, with access to Hilton travel discounts, PTO, health & welfare options, and other benefits for eligible team members.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many hotels are flexible and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.