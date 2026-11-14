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Lake Geneva
💰 Free parking in Lake Geneva Nov 15–Jan 26
12 days ago
💰 Free parking in Lake Geneva starts soon
Paid parking in the City of Lake Geneva will pause for the winter.
You do not have to pay for parking from November 15, 2026 through January 26, 2027. Paid parking will start again on January 26, 2027.
If you want more details about specific lots, time limits, or rules, visit the City’s Parking Services Department page on the city website.
More Info: Free Parking begins Nov. 15 • Lake Geneva WI
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