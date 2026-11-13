Lake Geneva’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travel and local nurses and advanced practice pros. If you want strong pay and a scenic place to work, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Lake Geneva, WI

Type: Full-time, travel assignment (about 13 weeks)

Pay: $2,547 – $2,624 per week (8-hour day shifts)

Travel CT role with competitive weekly pay, day shifts, and full travel perks. Package includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, housing deals, and free continuing education.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Lake Geneva, WI

Type: PRN

Pay: $105 – $200 per hour (annual range listed: $182,936 – $310,991.20)

Join a regional health system’s anesthesia team with EPIC EMR and strong multi-specialty support. PRN setup offers high hourly pay plus access to big-system benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Mercyhealth

Location: Lake Geneva, WI

Type: Full-time, nights

Schedule: Three 12-hour shifts , typically 6pm–6am , every 3rd weekend, holiday rotation

Three , typically , every 3rd weekend, holiday rotation Pay: $34.45 – $51.68 per hour

ED night RN role with a steady 3x12 schedule and strong hourly pay. You’ll use full-scope nursing skills, work with an interdisciplinary team, and get access to comprehensive benefits and career growth support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.