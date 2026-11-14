Lake Forest’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want solid pay plus big-name experience, these roles at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital Location: Lake Forest, IL

Type: Part-time, days

Pay: $17.05 – $22.17/hour

Help keep patients safe at the bedside and through video monitoring, supporting daily activities and calming anxious or confused patients. Comes with strong perks for a part-time role: tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital Location: Lake Forest, IL

Type: Casual/PRN, days (as needed)

Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour

Breast imaging RN role with Monday, Wednesday, Friday availability to cover PTO and busy days (no guaranteed hours). Good fit if you want flexible, per‑diem work in a specialty setting with access to Northwestern Medicine’s broader benefits and professional development.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital Location: Lake Forest, IL

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $300,000 – $355,000/year

Daytime BE/BC Internal Medicine hospitalist role with no nights, 24/7 in-house program, and a physician-led group focused on work–life balance. Includes CME allowance, PTO, well-being fund, 401(k), parental leave, malpractice coverage, and EPIC EMR.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.