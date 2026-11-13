Lake Forest’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to in‑home care. If you’re looking for steady hours and strong benefits, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital Location: Lake Forest, IL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour

This BSN RN role is on the surgical inpatient unit, with a focus on relationship-based care and evidence-based practice. Strong perks include tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, and robust medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital Location: Lake Forest, IL

Type: Full-time, Weekend Days (Fri–Sun, 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour

Work three 12‑hour shifts on weekends doing diagnostic and/or fluoro imaging in an outpatient setting. Offers the same strong benefits package as other Northwestern Medicine roles, plus a stable schedule if you like having weekdays free.

Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care

Location: Lake Forest, IL (in‑home care)

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour shifts (8 a.m.–8 p.m. & 8 p.m.–8 a.m.)

Pay: $19.50 – $22.00/hour , time-and-a-half over 40 hours and holidays

, Provide non‑medical in‑home support (companionship, personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping). Perks include weekly pay, PTO, flexible schedule, caregiver appreciation, bonuses, referral programs, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.