undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lake Forest
🏥 Lake Forest IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Lake Forest’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to in‑home care. If you’re looking for steady hours and strong benefits, these local openings are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Inpatient (Full Time Nights)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour
- This BSN RN role is on the surgical inpatient unit, with a focus on relationship-based care and evidence-based practice. Strong perks include tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, and robust medical/dental/vision benefits.
Radiology Technologist – Imaging (Full Time Weekend Days)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital
- Location: Lake Forest, IL
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Days (Fri–Sun, 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m.)
- Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour
- Work three 12‑hour shifts on weekends doing diagnostic and/or fluoro imaging in an outpatient setting. Offers the same strong benefits package as other Northwestern Medicine roles, plus a stable schedule if you like having weekdays free.
Overnight Caregivers – 12‑Hour Shifts
- Employer: Assisting Hands Home Care
- Location: Lake Forest, IL (in‑home care)
- Type: Full-time, 12‑hour shifts (8 a.m.–8 p.m. & 8 p.m.–8 a.m.)
- Pay: $19.50 – $22.00/hour, time-and-a-half over 40 hours and holidays
- Provide non‑medical in‑home support (companionship, personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping). Perks include weekly pay, PTO, flexible schedule, caregiver appreciation, bonuses, referral programs, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.