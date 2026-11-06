💻 Lake Forest, IL IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Lake Forest’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and pharma. Here are a few solid IT roles worth a look if you’re anywhere near the North Shore.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Location: Lake Forest, IL (supports 10 paper mills across the U.S.)

(supports 10 paper mills across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000–$135,000/year

Lead application support and data historian (OSI/PI, PARCView) work that connects OT and business networks in a Fortune 500 industrial setting. You’ll work with SQL Server, Windows/AD, PLC interfaces, and .NET tools, with some travel and strong benefits starting in the first 30 days plus 401(k) with match.

Employer: TekWissen® (onsite at a major healthcare client)

(onsite at a major healthcare client) Location: Mettawa, IL 60045 (listed under Lake Forest area)

(listed under Lake Forest area) Type: Contract, 12-month temporary assignment, onsite

Pay: $35–$40/hour

Build websites, emails, and HTML banner ads using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, and Adobe Experience Manager. Great if you like fast-paced creative work, converting Figma/Adobe designs into responsive assets, and partnering closely with designers and a senior web programmer.

Employer: Reynolds Consumer Products

Location: Corporate HQ – Lake Forest, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,700–$185,150/year

Bonus: Eligible for ~18% annual incentive (based on company and individual performance)

Own and grow the Inductive Automation Ignition platform and Redzone MES across a large manufacturing network. This is a senior OT/IT role leading SCADA/HMI, historians, dashboards, OEE/downtime tracking, and integrations with PLCs, MES, ERP, and cloud tools, with 30–40% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check the company career pages for similar roles—they often post related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.