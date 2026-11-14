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🏭 Lake Forest, CA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lake Forest’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices and electronics. If you like hands-on work and steady growth, these roles are worth a look.
Manufacturing Lead
- Employer: Applied Medical
- Location: Lake Forest, CA (also Rancho Santa Margarita)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19–$23/hour (California)
Lead a production line making components for advanced surgical devices. You’ll train and coach team members, coordinate materials and schedules, and track output across 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts (weekend availability needed). Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with match, education reimbursement, and generous vacation/holidays.
PCBA Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: W3Global (for a PCBA/SMT manufacturer)
- Location: Lake Forest, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Engineering-heavy role focused on SMT/through-hole PCB assembly, process development, and DFM for aerospace, defense, medical, and semiconductor customers. You’ll program SMT equipment, create work instructions and BOMs, support ISO/AS9100/ISO 13485 systems, and act as the bridge between design and production. Best fit if you have a BS in engineering and ~5 years PCBA manufacturing engineering experience.
Extrusion Technician
- Employer: Applied Medical
- Location: 20162 Windrow Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $28–$32/hour (California)
Hands-on role setting up, running, and maintaining extrusion equipment that makes components for medical devices. You’ll monitor line speed, temperature, and pressure, inspect parts with gauges and calipers, and work closely with quality and engineering. Includes strong benefits, 401(k) with match, training/mentorship, and education reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.