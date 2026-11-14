Lake Forest’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices and electronics. If you like hands-on work and steady growth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Applied Medical

Applied Medical Location: Lake Forest, CA (also Rancho Santa Margarita)

(also Rancho Santa Margarita) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $19–$23/hour (California)

Lead a production line making components for advanced surgical devices. You’ll train and coach team members, coordinate materials and schedules, and track output across 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts (weekend availability needed). Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with match, education reimbursement, and generous vacation/holidays.

Employer: W3Global (for a PCBA/SMT manufacturer)

(for a PCBA/SMT manufacturer) Location: Lake Forest, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Engineering-heavy role focused on SMT/through-hole PCB assembly, process development, and DFM for aerospace, defense, medical, and semiconductor customers. You’ll program SMT equipment, create work instructions and BOMs, support ISO/AS9100/ISO 13485 systems, and act as the bridge between design and production. Best fit if you have a BS in engineering and ~5 years PCBA manufacturing engineering experience.

Employer: Applied Medical

Applied Medical Location: 20162 Windrow Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $28–$32/hour (California)

Hands-on role setting up, running, and maintaining extrusion equipment that makes components for medical devices. You’ll monitor line speed, temperature, and pressure, inspect parts with gauges and calipers, and work closely with quality and engineering. Includes strong benefits, 401(k) with match, training/mentorship, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.