Lake Forest has several openings right now for people who love helping others live more independent, joyful lives.

Employer: AbleLight

AbleLight Location: Lake Forest, CA

Lake Forest, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with daily living, goal-setting, and outings, with paid training, varied schedules, and room to grow in a mission-driven, faith-guided organization.

If you’re kind, patient, and ready for meaningful work, take a few minutes to apply today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.