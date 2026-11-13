Lake Forest and nearby Foothill Ranch have some solid hospitality roles right now, from hotel front desk to restaurant leadership and salon work.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lake Forest, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50 – $29.50 per hour

Step into restaurant leadership with paid management training and a clear growth path. This role helps run the whole store, from hiring and coaching the team to keeping guests happy, with perks like free meals, bonus potential, health benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Foothill Ranch, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Great fit if you love beauty and detail work. You’ll do manicures, pedicures, gel/acrylics, and nail art in a clean, professional salon with flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and free parking.

Employer: Best Western Carlsbad by The Sea

Location: Lake Forest, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $18.00 per hour

Front desk role for someone who enjoys helping travelers and can work both day and night shifts. You’ll handle check-ins/outs, payments, and guest questions, with health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.