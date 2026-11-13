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Lake Forest
📅 El Toro Library book group meets monthly with coffee
8 days ago
📅 Monthly El Toro book group with coffee and discussion
Love to read and chat about books? The El Toro Book Group meets in person on select Fridays from 1:00–2:00 PM at the El Toro branch.
Upcoming dates include:
- November 13, 2026
- December 11, 2026
- January 8, 2027
- March 12, 2027
- April 9, 2027
- May 14, 2027
Enjoy a cup of coffee and a friendly discussion of this month’s featured title. Books are available at the desk while supplies last.
This program is geared toward adults and older adults. No registration is required—just show up, grab the book ahead of time if you can, and join the conversation.
More Info: El Toro Book Group - LibCal - ...
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