📅 Monthly El Toro book group with coffee and discussion

Love to read and chat about books? The El Toro Book Group meets in person on select Fridays from 1:00–2:00 PM at the El Toro branch.

Upcoming dates include:

November 13, 2026

December 11, 2026

January 8, 2027

March 12, 2027

April 9, 2027

May 14, 2027

Enjoy a cup of coffee and a friendly discussion of this month’s featured title. Books are available at the desk while supplies last.

This program is geared toward adults and older adults. No registration is required—just show up, grab the book ahead of time if you can, and join the conversation.