📅 Free 5K Santa Dash at Lake Elsinore Levee

Kick off the holidays with the HealthyLE Santa Dash, a free 5K community run on Saturday, December 19, 2026.

Time: Check-in starts at 6:30 a.m. ; run begins at 7:00 a.m.

Check-in starts at ; run begins at Where: Lake Elsinore Levee, 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Cost: Free

Free Who: Families, friends, and runners/walkers of all levels

Families, friends, and runners/walkers of all levels Registration: Pre-registration is required for all participants.

The course is flat and family-friendly, perfect for running, jogging, or walking. Holiday outfits are encouraged—come dressed as Santa, elves, reindeer, or in your favorite festive colors.

Prizes will be given for the most spirited participants, so have fun with your costume. Arrive early to check in, pick up your items, and grab some holiday photos before the dash starts.