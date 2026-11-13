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Lake Elmo
📢 Apply for open Lake Elmo Economic Development Authority seat
9 days ago
📢 Apply to serve on Lake Elmo’s Economic Development Authority
The City of Lake Elmo is now accepting applications for an open seat on the Economic Development Authority (EDA).
The EDA helps:
- Support local businesses
- Encourage economic development
- Promote a strong, vibrant community
The new term will begin on January 1, 2027. Interviews will start in January.
If you’re a Lake Elmo resident who wants to help shape the city’s economic future, you’re encouraged to apply for this vacancy.
More Info: Serve Your Community: Economic Development Authori...
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