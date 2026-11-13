📢 Apply to serve on Lake Elmo’s Economic Development Authority

The City of Lake Elmo is now accepting applications for an open seat on the Economic Development Authority (EDA).

The EDA helps:

Support local businesses

Encourage economic development

Promote a strong, vibrant community

The new term will begin on January 1, 2027. Interviews will start in January.

If you’re a Lake Elmo resident who wants to help shape the city’s economic future, you’re encouraged to apply for this vacancy.