📢 Apply to serve on Lake Elmo’s Economic Development Authority

The City of Lake Elmo is now accepting applications for one open seat on the Economic Development Authority (EDA). The term for this position will begin on January 1, 2027.

The EDA helps support local businesses, guide economic development, and promote a strong, vibrant community in Lake Elmo.

Who should consider applying? Lake Elmo residents who want to be involved in shaping the city’s economic future.

Timing:

Term starts: January 1, 2027

Interviews will begin in January (exact date not listed)

If you’d like to contribute your time and ideas to the community, you’re encouraged to apply for the EDA vacancy now.