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📅 Lake Elmo Fire Department holiday blood drive Dec. 18
📅 Holiday blood drive at Lake Elmo Fire Department
Looking for a simple way to give back this holiday season? The Lake Elmo Fire Department is hosting its first community blood drive with ThriveHQ Physical Therapy and the American Red Cross.
When: Friday, December 18, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Where: Lake Elmo Fire Department – Community Room, 3880 Laverne Ave N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042
A single blood donation can help save up to three lives, and blood supplies often drop this time of year.
How to reserve your spot:
- Online: Use the Red Cross registration page with sponsor code LAKEELMOFD
- Phone: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
- App: Schedule through the Red Cross Blood Donor App
Grab a time slot, invite a neighbor, and help kick off a new community tradition while saving lives.
More Info: Give the Gift of Life: Lake Elmo Fire Department B...
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