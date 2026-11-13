📅 Holiday blood drive at Lake Elmo Fire Department

Looking for a simple way to give back this holiday season? The Lake Elmo Fire Department is hosting its first community blood drive with ThriveHQ Physical Therapy and the American Red Cross.

When: Friday, December 18, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Lake Elmo Fire Department – Community Room, 3880 Laverne Ave N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

A single blood donation can help save up to three lives, and blood supplies often drop this time of year.

How to reserve your spot:

Online: Use the Red Cross registration page with sponsor code LAKEELMOFD

Use the Red Cross registration page with sponsor code Phone: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Call App: Schedule through the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Grab a time slot, invite a neighbor, and help kick off a new community tradition while saving lives.