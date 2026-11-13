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Lake Elmo
📅 Will Sings Songs at Lake Elmo Library – Nov 13
9 days ago
📅 Nature-themed kids music show at Lake Elmo Library
Bring the kids to Lake Elmo Library for a special music program, “Will Sings Songs,” on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:30–11:15 AM.
Will performs original, educational songs for young people, with a focus on Minnesota nature. His interactive, high-energy show gets kids moving, laughing, and singing along, and celebrates positivity, joy, and learning through curiosity.
This event will replace the regular storytime that day.
Details:
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 10:30–11:15 AM
- Location: Lake Elmo Meeting Rooms Combined A + B, Lake Elmo Library
- Audience: All ages
- Category: Entertainment
The program is funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
More Info: Will Sings Songs - Library Events ...
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