📅 Nature-themed kids music show at Lake Elmo Library

Bring the kids to Lake Elmo Library for a special music program, “Will Sings Songs,” on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:30–11:15 AM.

Will performs original, educational songs for young people, with a focus on Minnesota nature. His interactive, high-energy show gets kids moving, laughing, and singing along, and celebrates positivity, joy, and learning through curiosity.

This event will replace the regular storytime that day.

Details:

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, Time: 10:30–11:15 AM

Location: Lake Elmo Meeting Rooms Combined A + B , Lake Elmo Library

, Audience: All ages

Category: Entertainment

The program is funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.