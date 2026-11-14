🏛️ Lake County transit plan focuses on seniors, access, and data

The Lake County Coordinated Public Transportation Plan is a roadmap for how the county will provide and improve public transit, especially for people who depend on it most. It is required for certain federal and state transit funds and must be created with input from older adults, people with disabilities, service providers, and the public.

Why this plan exists

To receive money from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program, projects must be listed in a local Coordinated Public Transit–Human Services Transportation Plan. Oregon’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) can also help pay for coordinated transit and can be used as local match for federal grants.

This plan does three main things:

Identifies transportation needs of older adults, people with disabilities, and low‑income residents .

. Lays out strategies to close service gaps and improve efficiency.

Sets funding and implementation priorities.

The plan is meant to be reviewed regularly and fully updated about every five years, or sooner if needs or projects change.

Who lives in Lake County and who depends on transit

The plan uses data from the 2020 Census and 2020–2024 American Community Survey (ACS) 5‑year estimates.

Key population numbers:

Total population: about 8,187 people and 3,480 households.

about people and households. Under age 18: about 1,660 people ( 20.3% of residents).

about people ( of residents). Age 60 and older: about 2,700 people (roughly 33% ).

about people (roughly ). Age 65 and older: about 2,140 people ( 26.1% ).

about people ( ). People with a disability: about 1,500 people (around 18% ).

about people (around ). People living below poverty level: about 1,450 people ( 17.8% ).

about people ( ). Households with no vehicle: about 230 households (about 7%).

The plan notes that Lake County has:

A higher share of older adults (26.1% age 65+).

(26.1% age 65+). About 15–16% of residents with a disability, above the state average.

of residents with a disability, above the state average. A median household income of $62,787, below the statewide median.

Because the county is small and rural, ACS survey estimates can have large margins of error, especially for age 60+, disability, and zero‑vehicle households. Even so, the plan says these 5‑year estimates are useful for seeing where key groups live within the county.

How the plan was developed

The update drew on outreach to local transit providers, STIF committees, community organizations, and residents.

Key dates:

August 26, 2026: Presented at the STIF Advisory Committee Meeting .

Presented at the . September 17, 2026: Surveys handed out at the Suicide Awareness Fair in Christmas Valley .

Surveys handed out at the . September 18, 2026: Surveys handed out at the Suicide Awareness Fair in Lakeview .

Surveys handed out at the . October 31, 2026: Surveys shared at the Halloween event at Veterans’ Memorial Hall in Lakeview .

Surveys shared at the . Surveys were also posted on message boards, on the Lake County website , shared with LCHP partners , and handed directly to transit riders.

, shared with , and handed directly to transit riders. December 1, 2026: Presented at a Lake County Board of Commissioners work session .

Presented at a . November 12, 2026: Scheduled for STIF Advisory Committee review and approval .

Scheduled for . December 15, 2026: Scheduled for Lake County Commissioners approval.

Current transit services in Lake County

Public transportation is run by Lake County using State Transportation Improvement Funds.

Key points:

There is no fixed‑route bus system .

. Service is provided through demand‑response and dial‑a‑ride shuttles .

. Trips are curb‑to‑curb and must be reserved in advance .

and must be . Service is open to seniors, people with disabilities, and the general public.

Main needs identified

From surveys and stakeholder input, the plan highlights several needs:

Evening and weekend service

Current service is mainly Monday–Friday, with little or no evening or weekend options. Maintaining and updating vehicles

Keeping the existing fleet in good shape and replacing vehicles on time is called “critical” to keeping service going. Vehicles that fit different needs

The county needs vehicles with specific equipment and at least one vehicle that can be used for non‑emergency urgent care trips. Better connections outside Lake County

Many riders travel to or from places outside the county. The plan calls for better coordination with other providers so riders can reach Amtrak, Greyhound, and other regional services. More public awareness

Some lower‑income residents do not realize they can use public transit. The plan says better education and promotion could improve knowledge and ridership.

Recommended improvements

The plan focuses on maintaining and enhancing what already exists, and then growing as demand grows.

Key recommendations:

Maintain all current services , including: Existing operating hours. Number of vehicles. Regular maintenance and timely replacement. Operating funds. Promotion funds to advertise services.

Expand service as demand grows , possibly by: Adding weekend and holiday service. Extending daily hours . Offering more regularly scheduled trips . Adding vehicles. Doing more outreach to target groups.

Improve access to medical care

Many out‑of‑county trips are for medical services not available locally. The plan suggests: Regular, predictable trips to medical offices or facilities. Trips scheduled at the same time weekly or monthly so people can plan appointments.

Improve intercity connections

The plan recommends better access to Klamath Falls, Bend, and services such as Greyhound, Amtrak, Basin Transit, Cascade East Transit, and Northwest Stage Lines.

How the county will measure success

To track how well transit is working, Lake County Transit will review several measures each year and compare them to past years:

Trips not served: Trips denied because there was no driver or vehicle, trips cancelled by the provider, or “missed” trips where pickup was more than one hour late . Rising numbers can show demand is higher than capacity.

No‑shows and late cancellations: Used to see how often resources are wasted when riders do not take scheduled trips.

Average passengers per trip: Shows how efficiently drivers and vehicles are being used.

On‑time performance: Includes pickups within the scheduled window and on‑time arrivals for time‑sensitive trips like medical visits. This is a key quality‑of‑service measure.

Passengers served per month and year: Total rides provided.

Unique persons served per month and year: Shows how widely the service is reaching different residents.

Average cost per trip: Calculated as annual operating cost ÷ annual number of passengers.

Together, these numbers will help the county decide where to adjust service, seek funding, and update the plan in future years.