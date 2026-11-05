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Lake County
Lake County marks November 2026 for adoption awareness
5 days ago
Lake County has proclaimed November 2026 as National Adoption Awareness Month, honoring adoptive families and the staff of the Lake County Department of Job and Family Services who help children find safe, permanent homes. County leaders say there is an ongoing need for foster and adoptive families in Lake County and encourage residents who have thought about fostering or adopting to learn more about how they can help a child in need.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake County, Ohio
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