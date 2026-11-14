The Lake County Indiana Health Department is warning residents to watch for pneumonia, an infection of the lungs that can cause coughing, fever, chills, chest pain when breathing or coughing, shortness of breath, and unusual tiredness or weakness. Young children, adults 65 and older, and people with certain medical conditions are at higher risk, and older adults may have confusion or unusual weakness instead of typical symptoms. Residents who feel worse instead of better, have a persistent fever, or are worried about their breathing should contact a healthcare provider, and anyone with severe trouble breathing, ongoing chest pain, or new confusion should seek emergency care; staying current on flu and pneumococcal vaccines, washing hands, and avoiding smoking can help prevent some types of pneumonia.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake County Indiana Health Department